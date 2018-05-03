2 May 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Africa: Real De Banjul Confederation Cup Hopes Dashed

By Sulayman Bah

Real de Banjul have only the league title to fight for to reach Caf football now after getting jettisoned from the Football Federation Cup (FF Cup).

The capital outfit succumbed to West Coast Region giants Brikama United on penalties following a fiery affair in regular time.

The Sateba Boys -Brikama -managed to wriggle out of the fixture on 5-4 penalties. Both teams were in great shape in the build-up to the duel with each registering points in their last three matches.

Coach of the month winner Modou Lamin Nyassi had to do without skipper Saidou Jammeh and Daniel Mendy who's serving a suspension.

It ended a sweet avenging of a previous defeat for Brikama having bitten the dust to Real in the league competition.

Star player Insa Badjie was the go-to-guy forcing a one-all draw in regular time after Real de Banjul snatched an early lead.

Brikama now go to the semis-finals of the football federation Cup. In the other quarter-final showdown, Serrekunda East also pulled off a huge upset, clobbering Wallidan on 6-7 post-match kicks after a goalless affair.

