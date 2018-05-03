Gambia/Cote d'Ivoire: WAFU Cup - Scorpions Facing Ivory Coast in Semis Today

Gambia cross daggers with The Elephants Ivory Coast today in a would-be thrilling clash.

The Scorpions sealed a passage to the semi-finals of the West Africa Football Union Nations Cup (WAFU Cup) after beating Mali 1-0 on Sunday.

The result means the scorpions reach the height having secured five points.

Gambia started out its Wafu Nations Cup crusade with a 1-1 draw with Mali courtesy of a Adama Jammeh's header from captain Basiru Mbye's assist.

The Scorpions followed that up with another draw results to the Taranga Lions of Senegal in what was the Wafu Cup's Senegambian group game derby.

Gambia's previous campaign ended in acrimony with the Gambia Football Federation threatening to opt out of Wafu after a poor refereeing penalty call gifted hosts Ghana an eventual lone goal win.

Today's game will be shown on Liberia's Km TV at 4pm local time.