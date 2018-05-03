Gambia: GAF Awaits Legal Advice After Submitting Investigative Report On Detained Soldiers

The Attorney General Chambers has informed that they have received investigative report on the case of three detained soldiers accused of participating in mutinous and seditious acts through 'WhatsApp'.

According to GAF spokesperson Major Lamin K. Sanyang, the authorities have completed investigations into the case of Warrant Class Officer 1 (WOC1) Sulayman F. Badjie, Lance Corporal Lamin Kujabi and Private Dembo L. Jarju; that the relevant reports have been delivered to AG's Office for Legal advice.

"We have sent the file containing investigative reports of the said soldiers and we are now waiting for the Legal advice on whatever measures they deem fit, against the suspects," he said.

Readers can recall that the soldiers were picked up immediately, following their return from a mission in Darfur, Sudan, on Sunday, 25th March 2018, at about 11 pm. Their arrests, according to GAF spokesperson Major Sanyang, was in relation to statements made on 'WhatsApp' by some military men which eventually led to the prosecution of twelve soldiers before a Military Court at the Yundum Barracks.

Since their return from their peacekeeping-mission, the three have been held under detention without trial and this violates Section 19 of the Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia.