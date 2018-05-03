Gambia's Ebou Grabs Goal of the Season Award

22-year-old Ebou Adams is on cloud nine after winning his club's goal of the season prize.

One of the Gambia national team's newest inclusions, the midfielder is on the brink of capping off a brilliant debut season away from football with Norwich City's reserves.

Ebou was first shipped out on loan to third tier English outfit Shrewsbury Town where playing time was bit of a hard-to-get, prompting his recall by erstwhile premier side Norwich City.

Days later a move to Leyton Orient got sanctioned and the starlet hasn't looked back since. His spell there has been a success evident of it being how he quickly jelled into the team, making straight sixteen starts despite a worrying nine accumulated yellow cards.

As a reward for his displays, Adams won the Leyton Orient's best goal of the season award, warding off competitions from his teammates.

The scorpion hurriedly took to twitter to announce his delight over the development. So impressed are Orient's coaches with his performances that they're now said to be evaluating options of turning Ebou's loan deal to a permanent one.

It will however make for an interesting reading how parent club Norwich will react to enquiries over possibility of cashing in on one of their brightest prospects. The midfielder's deal with the championship (English second tier) team elapses at end of this month.