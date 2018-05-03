Botswana: Masisi Visits Mauritius

Photo: Botswana Govt/Twitter

Botswana President Masisi meets Mauritius Deputy Prime Minister Ivan Collendavello.

Gaborone — President Mokgweetsi Masisi left for Mauritius this morning on a one-day working visit.

A press release from the Ministry of International Affairs and Cooperation says during the visit, the President will hold bilateral discussions with Mauritius Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Jugnauth.

The release says the working visit will also afford President Masisi the opportunity to introduce himself to his counterpart and re-affirm Botswana's resolve and commitment to further deepen and broaden the scope of bilateral cooperation with Mauritius.

It also says discussions will also cover regional, continental and global issues of mutual concern between the two countries. Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, Mr Vincent Seretse, Minister of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security, Mr Eric Molale, Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Alfred Madigele as well as Assistant Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Mr Moiseraele Goya will accompany President Masisi.

The President and his entourage are expected to return today (May 3).

Source : BOPA