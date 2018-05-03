Sudan: Ethiopian Prime Minister Arrives in Khartoum

Khartoum — The Ethiopian Prime Minister, Dr. Abiy Ahmed, arrived in Khartoum on Wednesday on a two-day visit to the Sudan.

He was received at Khartoum Airport by the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, and a number of senior officials and diplomats accredited to Khartoum.

The Foreign Minister of Ethiopia, who is accompanying the Prime Minister, said in an arrival statement at Khartoum Airport that Premier Abiy will hold talks with President Omer Al-Bashir on the bilateral relations.

He expressed his pleasure to visit Khartoum and appreciated the deeply-rooted relations between his country and the Sudan.

He said that the accompanying ministerial delegation will hold talks in

Khartoum with their Sudanese counterparts.

It is to be noted that the Prime Minister Abiy is accompanied by the

Minister for Foreign Affairs, the Minister for Defense, the Minister of Water Resources and Energy, the Minister of Communications as well as the Governors of the Ethiopian regions bordering the Sudan, Benishangul, Amhara and Tigray areas.