Sudan: Darfur Peace Office Starts Implementation of Voluntary Return Program

Khartoum — The Darfur Peace Office has begun executing directives of the Vice-President of the Republic , Hassabo Mohamed Abdul- Rahman , the Chairman of High Committee for Supporting free repatriation of displaced people and refugees in Darfur.

This came during meeting of Darfur Commissions , which was chaired by Head of Darfur Peace Office and the Commissions' General Supervisor , Magdi Khalafalla.

Magdi said in a statement to SUNA that the meeting decided transfer the Council of Commissioners into operation room set to follow-up implementation of programs of voluntary return of IDPs and refugees following success of firearms collection campaign , which, he said, considerably contributed to boosting security and stability across Darfur States.

He added that It has been agreed that programs of free return would be implemented according to directives of the Vice-President that give water top priority then come shelter and food through close coordination with the States and heads of committees formed to back voluntary return of IDPs and refugees in Darfur states.