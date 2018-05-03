Sudan: Minister Discusses With Japanese Ambassador Devt of Eco-Industrial Relations

Khartoum — The Minister of Industry Dr. Musa Mohammed Karama reviewed Tuesday, during a meeting at his office in the ministry with the new Japanese Ambassador to Sudan Shinji Urabayashi, the economic and industrial relations between the two countries in all fields.

The minister explained Sudan's agricultural, animal and mining potential and the efforts being exerted by the Ministry of Industry to benefit from these resources by attracting investments to the industrial sector. He stressed that the State of Japan has established development projects in Sudan in a number of the states of Sudan including the states of Darfur, Kordofan, Eastern Sudan and Khartoum through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), urging continuation of this cooperation in the industrial sector, especially in the sectors of sugar, textile, leather, cleaner production, capacity building, training, cultivation and processing of soybeans and solar energy fields, especially that Sudan is a remote country and there are communities far away from the sites of electricity power are in need for solar energy for electricity and water, pointing out that Japan is one of the developed countries that Sudan relies on it for the development of the industrial sector.

For his part, the new Japanese Ambassador expressed his country's readiness to help Sudan to benefit from its various economic and industrial resources.