Sudan: Al-Sanosi Meets NEPAD National Secretariat

Khartoum — The Assistant of President of the Republic, Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Sanosi met in the Republican Palace , Wednesday with the National Secretariat of the New Partnership for Africa's Development(NEPAD).

The meeting sought ways of reviving work of the advisory and national councils affiliated to NEPAD National Secretariat, detailed plan of the governing national council and implementation of the plan for the first quarter of the year 2018.

Sheikh Al-Sanosi praised efforts being carried out by National Secretariat of NEPAD and its two councils to develop work and prepare projects that benefit Sudan particularly in fields of transport and electricity.