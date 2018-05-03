2 May 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ethiopian Prime Minister in Khartoum

Khartoum — Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed arrived in Khartoum on Wednesday on a two day state visit to the Sudan where he was received by the President of the Republic Omar Bashir and a number of senior officials and diplomats accredited to Khartoum

The Foreign Minister of Ethiopia, accompanying the Prime Minister, Workneh Gebeyeh, said in an arrival statement at Khartoum International Airport that Prime Minister Abiy will hold talks with President Omar Bashir on bilateral relations. He expressed his happiness to visit Khartoum and that he was

appreciative of the deep relations between his country and the Sudan. He said the accompanying ministerial delegation will hold talks in

Khartoum with their Sudanese counterparts. It is to be noted that the Prime Minister Abiy is accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Minister for Defense, Minister for Water

and Energy, Minister for Communication as well as the Governors of the Ethiopian region adjacent to the Sudan, Bani Shangool, Amhara and Tigre areas.

