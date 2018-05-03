2 May 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: What Is the Fate of the Mayoral Candidate for URR?

Tagged:

Related Topics

The public is still waiting for the decision of the IEC on the status of the mayoral candidate in URR. The question before the IEC is not a complex one. Section 17(3)(b) of the Local Government Act reads:

"A person shall not qualify to be elected or nominated as a member of a Council if he or she has been sentenced to death or imprisonment for an offence involving fraud, dishonesty or violence or has been convicted of an offence relating to or connected with elections under any enactment in force in The Gambia at the time."

The IEC needs to decide whether the APRC candidate was convicted and sentenced to death or imprisoned for fraud, dishonesty or violence; or whether he has been convicted of an offence relating to or connected with elections?

The IEC must question why the provision made a distinction between an offence relating to or connected to elections and conviction relating to fraud, dishonesty or violence.

The distinction made is that in terms of conviction not linked to sentence to a fine or imprisonment. Once convicted for electoral offences, one is automatically barred from standing as a candidate for council elections unless one is pardoned or has sat down for at least ten years after serving one's sentence without standing as a candidate after conviction.

On the other hand, conviction is not enough for one to be barred for standing for election. One must be sentenced to death or imprisoned if one is to be barred.

Foroyaa is keenly waiting for the final decision of the IEC on this matter. The decision it takes will have far reaching ramifications for our electoral system.

Gambia

Liberia Progress to WAFU U-20 Finals, Meet the Gambia Sunday

Liberia yesterday progressed to the finals of the ongoing WAFU U-20 after defeating Mali 1-0 at the Samuel Kanyon Doe… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.