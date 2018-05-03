Sudan: Republican Decree Restructuring External Representation Issued

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has issued a republican decree on re-structuring of the external representation in rationalization of the expenditure which was necessitated by the current economic situation in the country.
The decree has directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the other concerned organs to implement the re-structuring of the abroad representation by closure of 13 Sudanese diplomatic missions and four consular missions abroad and adoption of the one-man (ambassador) in seven diplomatic missions.