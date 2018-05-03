Sudan: Republican Decree Restructuring External Representation Issued

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed arrived today in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, for a two-day official visit to the country. Read more »

The decree has directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the other concerned organs to implement the re-structuring of the abroad representation by closure of 13 Sudanese diplomatic missions and four consular missions abroad and adoption of the one-man (ambassador) in seven diplomatic missions.

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has issued a republican decree on re-structuring of the external representation in rationalization of the expenditure which was necessitated by the current economic situation in the country.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.