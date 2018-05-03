Sudanese - Ethiopian Official Talks Started in Khartoum

Khartoum — The official talks between the Sudan and Ethiopia kicked off in Khartoum with the Sudanese side headed by President Omar Bashir and the Ethiopian side headed by Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed.

The talks which are taking place at the Republican Palace in Khartoum in the presence of ministers from the two sides, will discuss issues and ways of boosting bilateral relations between the two countries in the various domains.

The Ethiopian Prime minister, Dr Abiy and the accompanying delegation, arrived in Khartoum Wednesday afternoon and was received at Khartoum airport by the President of the republic, Omar Bashir.

The two day official visit will discuss issues of mutual interest. The Ethiopian Prime Minister is heading a high powered delegation in his first visit to the Sudan since taking over a few weeks ago.