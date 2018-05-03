Kenya: Lupita Wants Singer R Kelly Investigated Over Sexual Abuse Claims

Photo: allafrica.com

Lupita wants singer R Kelly investigated over sexual abuse claims.

Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong'o wants American RnB star R Kelly to be properly investigated over claims of sexual abuse on underage girls.

The 'Black Panther' star has thrown her weight behind 'Time's Up' campaign that led a similar push against comedian Bill Cosby over sexual assaults allegations against him.

The 'Time's Up' campaign bore fruits last week after the comedian was found guilty of three accounts of sexual harassment on women.

'Time's Up' started the campaign against R Kelly with a call for fresh investigation on the musician's past accusations of sexual and physical abuse on young girls.

LIST KEEPS GROWING

R Kelly has successfully defended himself against the allegations even as the list of women accusing him of sexual harassment keeps growing.

The musician has welcomed the 'Time's Up' campaign against him, through his spokesperson Khabrill Barnard , but termed the move as unjust and off target.

Several celebrities have supported Time's Up campaign.

Lupita took to her social media accounts to declare; "We demand appropriate investigations and inquiries into the allegations of R. Kelly's abuse. #MuteRKelly#Timesup#"

R Kelly has been battling sexual misconduct allegations for 24 years, going back to 1994 when he married the then 15-year-old pop star the late Aaliyah.

Over the years several similar cases have been brought against him. Last week, a woman in Dallas, through her lawyer Lee Merritt, accused the 51-year-old star of knowingly and intentionally infecting her with a sexually transmitted infection.