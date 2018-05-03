3 May 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Eight Dead As Fuel Tankers Explode

By Iro Dan Fulani

At least eight people died on Wednesday evening in a horrifying inferno following an explosion from two fuel tankers in Zing, Taraba State, locals and security sources have said.

A tanker driver, who was reportedly running from soldiers chasing him, lost control of the wheel and in a bid to regain balance, tumbled on another moving tanker.

According to an eyewitness, the impact of the fall on the tarred road led to a huge explosion, sending balls of fire and plumes of dark smokes into the sky.

"This is horrific. The fire soon spread and caught vehicles parked by the roadside, triggering a stampede and commotion as many scurried to flee the raging fire," Baba Musa, a distraught resident, said.

David Yohana who escaped from the inferno also said that "over ten people were killed instantly and many injured.

"Right now,there is still smoke bellowing. No fire workers to help.

"We have to use our buckets and water to quench the fire but to no avail."

Confirming the incident, the Taraba police spokesman, David Misal, confirmed the death of eight people.

"Though we are yet to get the exact figures but for now eight persons died in the fire,many others were injured and rushed to hospitals.

"You know today is a market day, so many were affected including vehicles and shops," he said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

