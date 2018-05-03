Nigeria: Police Move Dino Melaye to Lokoja - Arraign Him

A day after arraigning Dino Melaye at Wuse Zone 2 Chief Magistrate's Court in Abuja, the police have driven the senator to Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, and arraigned him.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt from sources close to the senator that he was arraigned at a Magistrate's Court in Lokoja Thursday morning.

He secured a N90 million bail after he was arraigned in Abuja on Wednesday but police swiftly re-arrested him and reportedly detained him at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Mr Melaye had fought all attempts to take him to Lokoja to stand trial, including approaching the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court for an order prohibiting the police from taking him out of Abuja. He has expressed concern for his safety in Kogi.

He was driven to Lokoja at about 4:30 a.m. by officers and they arrived there at about 7:00 a.m.

It was not immediately clear why he was arraigned before another Magistrate's Court in Lokoja. The police have consistently stated that he was being sought on criminal charges which ranged armed robbery to murder.

Mr Melaye was taken to court in an ambulance.