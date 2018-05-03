Zimbabwe: Harrison Revels in Harare City Triumph

Harare City coach Mark Harrison heaved a huge sigh of relief after seeing his charges end a disappointing three-game winless run to put a stop to Triangle's five-game winning streak in a balanced Castle Lager Premiership at Rufaro yesterday.

Moses Muchenje's coolly-taken 56th minute penalty was what the Sunshine Boys needed to bag maximum points and take their season tally to 14, two behind their guests.

Triangle came into yesterday's match on the back of an impressive run of five wins on the bounce and were largely expected to give the hosts all sorts of problems given the latter had only picked two points in their three previous encounters.

But the hosts fought gallantly against an otherwise disciplined Lowveld club to sweep the three points on offer.

And Harrison was happy with his men's performance ahead of their tricky tie against Dynamos on Sunday

"We needed to react positively after dropping points against Herentals in our last match and we did just that," said Harrison.

"For 60 minutes we totally controlled the game, played great football, moved the ball around nicely and we got the goal we deserved.

"We then dropped back a little bit to try and protect the lead which you know we don't need to do, you don't need to invite the opponents on to you, but I am well impressed.

"I had told the players this week the performance we displayed against Herentals was not satisfactory and we needed the result. We then performed well and got the results.

"We won the game and got the three points. I am truly happy.

"Triangle were the in-form team in the league, but the strategy which we employed worked perfectly well."

Triangle coach Taurai Mangwiro was disappointed with the result and said Harare City's goal was the turning point.

"It's one of those games where one silly mistake, they got a penalty and we were punished," he said.

It is so disappointing that the last four goals we have conceded were from the penalty spot. Perhaps we need to improve in terms of our discipline when it comes to marking in the penalty area.

"It was a balanced affair in which I thought we didn't do much in terms of creating opportunities, but we never looked in any danger up to the time they got their goal."

Harare City had a penalty appeal turned down by referee Josiah Masimira after Kudzai Chigwida appeared to have handled inside the box in the 27th minute.

At the other end Triangle impressive midfielder Anelka Murimba skied his effort over the cross bar after out-sprinting Raymond Uchena five minutes later.

Triangle upped the tempo in the last 10 minutes with Phineas Bamusi and substitute Collin Dhuwa thretening but Harare City stood resolute.

Teams

Harare City: M Nyamupanedengu, R Uchena(H Chapusha 46th min),T Chimwemwe, B Chayambuka, M Diro-Nyenye, T Samanja, M Muchenje, T Tumba, K Musharu, P Kabwe ((M Mkunga 80th min) M Gaki (W Manondo 72nd min)

Triangle: T Chilenga, R Kawondera, A Chiveya, K Chigwida, D Dzvinyai, T Mavhunga (C Dhuwa 77th min) A Chivandire (S Makoni 80th min), D Murimba, R Madamombe (D Chirambamurivo 61st min), P Bamusi, N Lameck.

Harare City . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0 (1)

Triangle . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0