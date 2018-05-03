Rwanda: Habimana Takes Over As Amagaju Head Coach

AZAM RWANDA Premier League side, Amagaju have named Sosthene Habimana as their new head coach.

Habimana resigned as coach of Musanze FC in February.

The Nyamagabe-based club has tasked Habimana to help the club to stay in top flight league.

He signed a three-month contract to replace Pablo Nduwimana who was sacked on Monday.

"We believe Habimana is the right man to save us from relegation. We expect him to fulfil all that we agreed upon in the contract and we shall in the end do our part" Balthazar Baziruwiha, the club's secretary-general told Times Sport on Wednesday.

Habimana. a former Rwanda international defender and Rayon Sports legend won the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup in 1999 with Rwanda B.

"Yes, it's true I am now the head coach of Amagaju, I signed the contract on Wednesday and I have promised to help them stayin the top division" Habimana

In the nineteen matches played so far, Amagaju have only won 4, drawn 4 and lost 11.

In his first game,Habimana helped Amagaju to a 2-0 win against Mukura at Huye Stadium in Southern Province derby.

AS Kigali and Rayon Sport lead the AZAM RWANDA Premier Leaguetable with 35 points, while APR are third with 34.