3 May 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Mujuru - Mbanje Legalisation to Ruin Families, Youngsters

Photo: The Herald
Opposition politician Joice Mujuru (file photo).

National People's Party (NPP) and People's Rainbow Coalition (PRC) presidential candidate, Joice Mujuru has blasted the government for legalising the production of cannabis (mbanje), saying the move will ruin the lives of young people.

Government, last week, introduced Statutory Instrument 62 of 2018 (Dangerous Drugs-Production of Cannabis for Medicinal and Scientific Use Regulations) which allows the controlled growing of mbanje.

Addressing a women's coalition meeting in Bulawayo on Wednesday, Mujuru said the government's move will have serious implications on young people.

"By introducing mbanje farming, it simply shows that the government has run out of ideas. Where is the gold money going? Where is the platinum and diamond money going? The government wants to spoil our youngsters," said Mujuru.

"This mbanje growing business will have serious implications on our families. The government is setting us booby traps that will end up ruining our families," she said.

The former vice president also challenged women to vote for female candidates during the forthcoming elections.

"We are tired of voting men. Women are capable of doing better things than men. Even during the liberation struggle, women like myself and others like Jane Ngwenya participated. There is no way women can fail," said Mujuru.

She also bemoaned the pathetic state of health facilities in the country which she said was compromising the health of women.

"I was at Parirenyatwa hospital two weeks ago. If you see the blankets which patients use you will cry. The blankets can easily transfer diseases to other patients," she added.

The meeting was also attended MDC-T president Thokozani Khupe and People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader lucia Matibenga.

