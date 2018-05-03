Lusaka — Angola and Zambia signed five political and economic cooperation agreements to mark the first day of visit by Angolan President João Lourenço to that country, at the invitation of his local counterpart, Edgar Lungu.

During a ceremony witnessed by the two Statesmen, the countries signed agreements on waiver visa on ordinary passports, diplomatic agreements, public order and security, agriculture and customs matters.

As for visa waiver agreement, the two countries expect the free movement of people and goods will boost a greater exchange between the two peoples.

The move is also intended to increase the volume of business, currently standing at USD 5 million a year, still regarded as scant for the potentials of both countries.

In turn, the legal instrument on customs matters provides for the exchange of information and standardisation of procedures and technical assistance.

As the two countries share a border of more than a thousand kilometers, it calls for urgent need to regulate the movement of peoples and goods from both sides.

The legal instrument also stipulates a set of operating hours for the two countries' customs posts located in Rivungo and Katwitwi (in the Angolan province of Cuando Cubango), as well as focuses on legislation on forbidden goods in the light of the said agreement.

In the agricultural field, the agreement will allow the exchange of experiences between the two countries. Angola currently export fish to Zambia, while the country gets maize from Zambia.

Following his visiting programme to Zambia, the President João Lourenço paid a tribute to the former late presidents by laying wreaths at presidential cemetery containing their remains.

They are Frederick Chiluba (1991-2001), Levy Mwanawasa (2001-2008) and Michael Chilufya Sata (2011-2014).

Still Wednesday, the Angolan statesman addressed a closing ceremony of Angola / Zambia business forum and paid a courtesy visit to former Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda.

Thursday's visiting agenda, João Lourenço, who is accompanied by senior officials from his Office and ten ministers, is expected to visit the universal steel production plant and chemical and mineral industries, before leaving the Zambian capital bound for Namibia for a two-day visit.