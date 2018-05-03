Cameroon: Boyo Division - Governor Takes Peace, Reconciliation Message

Runaway population of Belo and neighbourhoods encouraged to return to ancestral homes and cooperate with security forces in efforts for a return to normalcy.

In the backdrop of socio-political crisis rocking the region, the Governor of the North West region, Adolphe Lele Lafrique went sizing up the situation in Boyo Division where Belo and some neighborhoods have suffered serious confrontations, causing the population to escape into faraway destinations. In effect, socio-economic life has been reduced to naught in Belo with ghost streets and shops closed since some two weeks. That is the Belo that welcomed Governor Adolphe Lele Lafrique on April 25, 2018. He was around with a message of hope and took time off during a session with some traditional leaders and clergy to encourage the run away population to return, stressing that the presence of security forces is a measure to protect people and property against some enemies who want to take the area and the region hostage. Away from Belo, the evaluation exercise took the Governor to Njinikom and Fundong where the population appreciated the Governor's appeasement messages. They however, appeared at a lost about the unfriendly attitude of the some security forces who often harass, instead of showcasing approaches that could favour collaboration. The Governor extended the government's hand of fellowship and reechoed the message of peace and reconciliation extended by the Minister of Territorial Administration. He prescribed vigilance, assured the population that concerns raised against security forces will be relayed to appropriate quarters and appealed for collaboration between the population and the security forces for a return to normalcy. He equally urged the forces of law and order to build a new relationship with the population towards nation building.