Five traffic police officers based at Avondale Police Station in Harare are facing 287 counts of criminal abuse of office after they were found in possession of Z69J books which they used to fine offenders and converted money generated to personal use.

Claudius Mazvimba (35), Blessmore Mushayahwaro (30), Romeo Chipokosa (32), Lloyd Makuni (31) and Takuranashe Magomba (36) reportedly prejudiced the their employer of $5 720.

Z69J books are used by traffic police officers to receipt traffic offenders who pay spot fines.

According to the State, Mazvimba is facing 101 counts, Mushayahwaro 48 counts, Chipokosa 51 counts, Makuni 43 counts and Magomba 44 counts.

They appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Victoria Mashamba for routine remand.

They were remanded to May 7 when they will be furnished with a trial date.

Mazvimba yesterday had a separate fresh charge of a similar nature.

Ms Mashamba released him on $100 bail.

For the fresh charge, Mazvimba will stand trial on May 9.

The cops were represented by Mr Norman Mugiya.

The prosecutor Miss Ropafadzo Botch alleged that the gang obtained fake Z69J books and used them to accept payment from unsuspecting traffic offenders.

The court heard that they allegedly demanded cash and they would pocket it.

As required by the police administration procedure, traffic completed dockets are only to be filed after the attachment of the pink triplicate copy from a receipted Z69J books that would have been obtained through the normal traffic administration system.

The cops would allegedly submit their completed dockets to their seniors for closure and filing on the strength of the fake pink triplicate copies, which they would have manufactured.

On the fresh counts, Mazvimba was allocated a docket by his superior in which James Nyoka was an accused person.

Nyoka was supposed to pay $40 fine for contravening the traffic act.

Mazvimba invited the suspect to the station and he complied.

Nyoka paid a fine. Mazvimba allegedly receipted the money in the fake Z69J book.

He pocketed the $40 and applied for a warrant of apprehension lying that Nyoka was on the run.