3 May 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: The First Annual Nairobi Wine Week and Festival Set to Kick-Off

By Susan Wong

The first ever Nairobi Wine Week & Festival will kick-off with a wine tasting event on Saturday 5th May and Sunday 6th May at J's Fresh Bar & Kitchen, Westlands from 12pm to 7pm. The festival, a collaboration between EatOut Kenya and Israeli Wine

distributor, Baraka Events, is a first of its kind and will see wine lovers sample over 30 wines from nine countries provided by 12 wine distributors and 15 wineries.

The two-day festival will kick-off the Nairobi Wine Week, which will be happening at over 30 participating restaurants in Nairobi from 7th to 13th May. Throughout the week, participating restaurants will be offering wine deals including a complimentary glass of wine for every main course, two for one deals on glasses of wine and percentage discounts on wine bottles for the seven days.

#NairobiWineWeek will give diners the opportunity to enjoy wines from all across the globe including; Spain, Australia, South Africa, France, Italy, Portugal and many more.

For more information and the full list of participating restaurants download the EatOut App or visit; eatout.co.ke/nairobi-wine-festival

