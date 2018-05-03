Kenya Has Talent but Lacks Forums - Khaligraph

Millenials have been sharing videos and pictures of themselves on social media doing what is "lit" for the past one week using the hashtag #LIT360.

Rapping, singing and playing musical instruments are some of the talents seen.

We caught up with one of the biggest names in rap music, Khaligraph , who shared his journey from being an ordinary person to one of the lit rappers in Kenya.

He says what's lit for him is his music, adding that making moves in the industry is also important. He is currently working on a new album to be released later this year.

Khaligraph started rapping in high school in 2009 when he released his first single. But it was not until four years later that he started gaining relevance.

"People see me now as the OG but they do not understand that it took time before it happened. I started rapping when I was in my final year at high school. It was not as easy as some people might think but I am grateful that my fans appreciate my music,"

His big break came with the release of "Yego", a song in praise of javelin record holder Julius Yego. Since then, he has released a number of hits, including "Micasa Sucasa", "Mazishi" and "Nataka Iyo Do".

"I had one agenda in mind when I started rapping, to help take this industry to the next level. I have always talked about where I come from, Kayole. I struggled to be where I am. That is what I want to tell other rappers -- to always stay strong because it is not easy making it to the top".

He believes that Kenya has a lot of talent and potential but lacks proper platforms and exposure.

SOCIAL MEDIA

What is 'lit' for selected people

@Louie_gls says: "Shooting sports at times can be tiresome. But, shooting sports while the sun's setting is epic. There's a lot to shoot; sun plus buildings, players, landscape, etc. Sports fashion is my thing. I'll always shoot anything looking sporty."

@thuma_iam tweeted, "I sing because it's lit... And it never goes wrong."

@Phoisehortie wrote: "Djing is my hustle and hobby... Making music sound good."