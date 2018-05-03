West Africa: WAFU U-20 - Host Liberia Set up Gambia Final Date

Host Liberia will face Gambia in the final on Saturday, 5 May 2018, in Monrovia.

The hosts accounted for Mali 1-0 in their semi-final clash on Wednesday at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex. The surprise victory saw the Junior Lone Stars reach the final of a major international competition for the first time in over three decades.

Guided by former Arsenal forward, Christopher Wreh, it was Musa Kebbeh's 13th minute strike that sealed victory.

In the other semis pairing, Gambia edged Cote d'Ivoire 6-5 on penalties after a 1-1 stalemate in regulation.

Results

Wednesday, 2 May 2018

Cote d'Ivoire 1-1 (5-6pen) Gambia

Mali 0-1 Liberia