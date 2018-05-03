Charles Manyuchi new boxing find, Brendon "Boika" Denese, makes his professional debut before his home crowd at the Civic Centre in Masvingo this Saturday when he faces Alfred "Ipman" Kashiri in a potential lightweight thriller that is the main draw card of seven other bouts lined up for the night.

The 24-year-old Political Administration Great Zimbabwe University student graduates into the pro ranks after having accumulated a rich ring CV that has seen him win 51 matches and lose three on the domestic scene.

He has also won all his four international matches, scooping gold medals from the Zone 4 and 5 Games in Angola and Mozambique and being adjudged the best boxer of the tournament in both assignments. Denese, who signed for the Charles Manyuchi Boxing Academy at the beginning of the year, is expected to give his ardent followers in Masvingo a treat when he squares off against an equally good Kashiri.

This is the first time in more than a decade that the city is hosting a professional boxing event which is being promoted by the former African Boxing Union and World Boxing Council international and silver champion, Charles Manyuchi, in partnership with the Great Zimbabwe University.

In the past the province used to have good boxers like Wellington "Wezhira" Phiri and Jefias Somerai.

In the supporting bouts lined up for the night, Hassan "Star Boy" Milanzi will square off with Tinashe Mkandabvute; Evans "Vanso" Husayihwevhu battles Gerrard Mhere; Future "Savage" Maziya has a date with Peterson Machinjike and Trynos Zihove fights Patson Mutengwa.

There will also be three amateur bouts on the same fight card which are primarily aimed at giving the emerging talent a platform to showcase their ability.

One of the co-ordinators, Prosper Chibaya, confirmed all was set for the mother of all battles and residents of Masvingo and surrounding should expect nothing short of five-star boxing ring pleasure.

"We are ready to rumble. Logistics are in place and the fighters are busy with their training drills in the gyms. What's more crucial is that the match-making was done with the local community in mind, it has their own son heralding the show and it is for this very reason that people should come in their numbers to back their own son.

"This is the first promotion we are organising as the Charles Manyuchi Sports Academy following the graduation of a number of our products into professional rannks and if everything goes according to plans, we hope to host an international tournament soon that has a title," said Chibaya who is also the CMSA co-director.

Meanwhile, Manyuchi returned home from this week from a successful boxing outing in Zambia where he beat Tanzanian Sherif Kasongo in the first round of an international friendly bout at the Zmart Mall in Ndola.