Kenya: Migne Unveiled as Harambee Stars Coach

Nairobi — Frenchman Sebastien Migne was on Thursday morning officially unveiled by the Football Kenya Federation as the new Harambee Stars head coach on a three-year deal.

Migne takes over from Belgian Paul Put who resigned in February to join Guinea as the head coach.

“I am so happy to be here it is a new challenge for me, a new country and I am ready to start. From next Sunday we will go to the pitch and watch some Kenyan Premier League games. We have a big challenge ahead but I am ready for the job,” the tactician, formerly with Congo said.

Migne will come in with his own backroom staff of four; an assistant coach, a goalkeeping coach as well as head of medical.

The assistant will be permanently in the country while the other two will come on need basis especially during camps.

The assistant, Nicolas Bouriquett was with him at his unveiling while the goalkeeper trainer Guillame Coffy and Osteopath Ludovic Breul will be coming in whenever the team has assembled for camp.

According to FKF boss Nick Mwendwa, the tactician will also be in charge of the Under-23 and Under-20 teams.

Mwendwa has also added there is discussion on who will be the local assistant coach.

Migne worked with revered French coach Claude Le Roy and he has disclosed before taking the decision to come to Kenya, he asked for advice from the experienced tactician.

The new coach’s biggest assignment will be in September when Kenya plays Ghana in their second qualification match for the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

“We have given the coach two chances; AFCON 2019 and 2021. We are confident in his abilities and we thought he is the right man for the job.

The tactician has also noted he will ask for at least one training camp with the group of local based players as well as three friendly matches before the Ghana game for him to assess his squad.