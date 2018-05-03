Angola: President Points Out Sectors for Cooperation

Lusaka — Angolan head of State João Lourenço Wednesday mentioned agriculture, livestock, manufacturing, transport, tourism, mineral resources and oil as the sectors for economic cooperation between the country and Zambia.

João Lourenço was addressing the businessmen from the two countries at the end of a Business Forum in Lusaka, as part of his 48-hour visit to Zambia.

The Angolan statesman called for the need of the two countries to transform the potentials of their wealth.

João Lourenço said that there is a large pitch where the businessmen can choose the areas of the investment.

In order to attain these goals, the Angolan head of State spoke of the need to take care of the infrastructures, with particular attention to the roads and railways.

He considered these infrastructure crucial for the projects of structuring and economies of both countries.

João Lourenço also stressed the role of entrepreneurs in the current context of the economies of the countries, describing as a milestone opportunity to raise the African economies to the levels similar to those of other countries in the world.

He hoped that entrepreneurs would become government partners on the basis of constructive positions that would allow setting policies that ensure the rapid growth of their respective economies.

The Angolan president led his country's delegation to the talk with Zambian side, led by his counterpart, Edgar Lungu, in addition to holding a private meeting between them.

Following his visiting programme to Zambia, the President João Lourenço paid a tribute to the former late presidents by laying wreaths at presidential cemetery containing their remains.

They are Frederick Chiluba (1991-2001), Levy Mwanawasa (2001-2008) and Michael Chilufya Sata (2011-2014).

The Angolan head of State is accompanied by the first Lady Ana Dias Lourenço.