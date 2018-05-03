3 May 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: MPs Want More Judges, Prosecutors for Luanda

Luanda — Members of National Assembly have recommended increase in the number of public magistrates and improve working conditions to ensure swift justice work.

The MPs of the 1st Commission, who deal with the Constitutional and Legal Matters of the National Assembly, visited Wednesday the Provincial Court and the Attorney General's Office in Luanda in order to learn of their functioning.

Luanda province has 139 active judges and 79 prosecutors.

At the end of the visit, the MP Reis Júnior considered the numbers of judges and prosecutors insufficient to respond to the population density of the country's capital.

He recommended to increase the number of magistrates to meet the changes underway in the various fields in the country.

The MP expressed concern about the cases of excessive pre-trial detention.

On the other hand, the National Assembly member regretted the deterioration of the "Dona Ana Joaquina" Court building, which, according to him, is showing cracks.

The Parliamentarians held talk with the presiding judge of the Provincial Court of Luanda Maria Guiomar Gamboa, and the provincial prosecutor, Lucas Gomes.

Similar visits have covered the provinces of Uige, Lunda Norte, Benguela and Luanda.

