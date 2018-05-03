Ethiopia: Premier Calls On Citizens to Help Bolster Development

Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed called on the public to help bolster the ongoing development process so as to ensure unity, prosperity and peace across the country.

The Prime Minister paid visit to Benshangul Gumuz State, where he discussed various issues with people that hail from all over the State, and also visited the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

In his speech, Dr. Abiy also talked about the youth, where he said they should be reasonable in either accepting or rejecting any sort of idea on the social media.

"Spending your precious time in the social media would have negative impact on your future."

The Premier mentioned that the very purpose of demarcation between states is to create conducive environment for effective administration. However, this does not mean that the federal system restricts free movement of citizens among States.

During his discussions with the public, the Prime Minister listened to questions from the participants, and assured them that service delivery problems such as banking and custom and revenue will be improved in short span of time, and his administration is committed to that.

The government is ready to address infrastructure problems in the State, especially delayed road projects, through monitoring and evaluation, he stressed.

The Premier also told the participants that considering Industry Parks demand outlets and heavy infrastructural presence, it would be better to build factories that can utilize the State's abundant resource.

Since becoming Prime Minster, Dr. Abiy has held discussions with residents of Jigiga, Ambo, Mekelle, Addis Ababa, Bahir Dar, Gondar, Hawasa and Assosa.