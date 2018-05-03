3 May 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Premier Calls On Citizens to Help Bolster Development

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tsegaye Tilahun

Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed called on the public to help bolster the ongoing development process so as to ensure unity, prosperity and peace across the country.

The Prime Minister paid visit to Benshangul Gumuz State, where he discussed various issues with people that hail from all over the State, and also visited the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

In his speech, Dr. Abiy also talked about the youth, where he said they should be reasonable in either accepting or rejecting any sort of idea on the social media.

"Spending your precious time in the social media would have negative impact on your future."

The Premier mentioned that the very purpose of demarcation between states is to create conducive environment for effective administration. However, this does not mean that the federal system restricts free movement of citizens among States.

During his discussions with the public, the Prime Minister listened to questions from the participants, and assured them that service delivery problems such as banking and custom and revenue will be improved in short span of time, and his administration is committed to that.

The government is ready to address infrastructure problems in the State, especially delayed road projects, through monitoring and evaluation, he stressed.

The Premier also told the participants that considering Industry Parks demand outlets and heavy infrastructural presence, it would be better to build factories that can utilize the State's abundant resource.

Since becoming Prime Minster, Dr. Abiy has held discussions with residents of Jigiga, Ambo, Mekelle, Addis Ababa, Bahir Dar, Gondar, Hawasa and Assosa.

Ethiopia

What's Behind Visit of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights?

Recently, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein visited Ethiopia at the government's invitation.… Read more »

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Copyright © 2018 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.