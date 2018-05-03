A Hwange police officer who was being accused of sucking a boy's manhood before sodomising him heaved a sigh of relief after a magistrate found him not guilty.

Nelson Tuta, 33, had pleaded not guilty to aggravated indecent assault charges claiming that the teenager fabricated the charges to fix him.

Tuta of A86 in Madumabisa village and stationed at Hwange PHQ was alleged to have had anal sex with the boy, name withheld for legal reasons, for three years since.

Acquitting Tuta, Hwange regional magistrate said the complainant's testimony couldn't be trusted.

"The witness's testimony was inconsistent and left a lot of unanswered questions," said the magistrate.

Tuta told the court that the complainant came up with the charges to avoid paying for the damages he caused on his car after he drove it without his consent and was involved in an accident.

Tuta and the complainant were friends, the court heard.

The boy told the court that Tuta started abusing him when he was a small boy.

He said at some point the two were drinking beer at Hwange Truck Stop when Tuta led him to a nearby bush where he sucked his manhood.

Allegations by the state were that Tuta had anal sex with the boy at his place of residence and in the bush between 2014 and late last year.

Tuta allegedly once bought the boy a cellphone handset as a present.