3 May 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Resurgent Dynamos Shoot Down Chapungu to Move 6 Places Up the Log

Premiership giants Dynamos continued with their recovery operation when they posted a 2-1 victory away to Air Force side Chapungu in the highlight match of the five mid-week Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matches played at different centres on Wednesday.

In the Dynamos-Chapungu clash played at Ascot Stadium, Kuda Kumwala scored for the visitors after 11 minutes when he was allowed space in the box to pick his spot with the hosts' defenders ball watching.

Quality Kangadze made it 2 after 33 minutes when he headed in a cross from Emmanuel Mandiranga.

Former Dynamos forward Philip Marufu rose from the bench to score the consolation goal at the stroke of full time for the Gweru side which had put the visitors under siege for most parts of the second half.

The victory by Dembare ensured the once feared giants collected their second set of three points on the trot.

From the 9 matches played so far, they have now collected 10 points and the victory on Wednesday saw them rise from position 16 to 10 on the premiership ladder.

Elsewhere, Harare City beat Triangle 1-0 in a lifeless clash played at Rufaro Stadium. Moses Muchenje scored from the spot after 56 minutes.

In Bulawayo, hosts Bulawayo Chiefs played out to a goalless draw with Herentals while Yadah beat Shabanie Mine 1-0, thanks to a strike by Leeroy Murape 4 minutes away from the breather.

Bulawayo City returned from their weekend defeat to Dynamos to beat premiership debutants Nichrut 3-0.

Justin Kaunda scored after 19 minutes, Mgcini Sibanda doubled the advantage on 78 minutes with Ishmael Wadi hammering the final nail in the visitors' coffin at the stroke of full time.

