3 May 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Startimes to Air World Cup Matches in Kiswahili

By Jimmy Lwangili

ARTISTES selected by StarTimes as ambassadors of the World Cup are being officially introduced to the public in Dar es Salam, yesterday, before starting a campaign to promote the forthcoming finals in Russia. StarTimes has also acquired transmission rights for all other 2017 - 2018 Fifa tournaments. (Photo by Mohamed Mambo)

STAR Media Company Limited yesterday announced that they will air live in Kiswahili Language the 21st FIFA World Cup in Russia from June 14th to July 15th, this year.

Also football fans will enjoy all matches on their mobile phones through StarTimes App.

Speaking to journalists in Dar es Salaam yesterday, the company's Marketing Manager, David Malisa said StarTimes will air live in Kiswahili language all 64 matches of the competition.

"StarTimes will air the competition in Kiswahili language.

The aim is to promote and support the popular language in the East African zone," he said.

He added that competent football analysts will commentate and analyse all matches in Kiswahili language.

Also, he announced offers of free packages to customers who will buy StarTimes' commodities.

StarTimes Content Manager, Zamaradi Nzowa, said various popular local celebrities have been named as brand ambassadors to promote the games through social media posts.

The celebrities include comedians, musicians, actors and actresses headed by Wema Sepetu.

