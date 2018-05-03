Tanzania: Dodoma Boasts of Better Healthcare Despite Hitches

Dodoma — PREVENTIVE healthcare initiative undertaken by the government is gradually paying off in Dodoma Region despite shortage of health practitioners, it has been observed.

It however calls for involvement of various stakeholders at the local authorities in order to close the gap of health experts in the central zone region, according to Environmental Health Officer in the President's Office, Regional Authority and Local Government, Mr Gerald Kidogo.

Speaking during a recent regional health stakeholders meeting here, he said inclusive preventive healthcare programme has brought changes in the region. Mr Kidogo said despite having good health policies, Dodoma, just like other regions, was facing a shortage of health workers, pointing out the shortage was posing a challenge in provision of health services. "

Health is one of the key issues in development that needs to be tackled strongly since it costs the government a lot of money" he said, adding that there is need to improve services at family level. Mr Kidogo hailed the Health Promotion and systems Strengthening (HPSS) project for improving sanitation infrastructure in some 500 primary schools of three regions, including Dodoma.

HPSS is a project funded by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) in collaboration with the government of Tanzania and it has been implemented by Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute in Dodoma, Morogoro and Shinyanga.

HPSS's Monitoring and Evaluation Coordinator of HPSS, Mr Ally Kebby, while speaking at the meeting, pointed out that the main goal of the project worth 1.8bn/-is to increase the quality of latrines at schools and household level. "We've also managed to raise awareness on significant health issues and knowledge to improve health to three regions carrying out the project," said Mr Kebby during the Dodoma Regional Health Promotion meeting.