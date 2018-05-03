Kenya: 54% Disapprove Post-Odinga Inauguration TV Shutdown

Nairobi — Fifty-four per cent of Kenyans believe the government was wrong in shutting down three television channels for a week after they broadcasted the controversial self-inauguration of Raila Odinga on January 30.

According to a Media Council of Kenya-funded survey conducted by Ipsos, only 36 per cent of Kenyans supported the move to shutdown Citizen TV, NTV, and KTNNEWS among 77 per cent of respondents aware of the closure.

The study whose release on Thursday coincided with World Press Freedom Day had 2,003 respondents sampled through a random, multi-stage stratified methodology between March 4 and 12.

According to the survey conducted through face-to-face interviews, near-absolute confidence in the media declined in the period leading to March this year to stand at 44 per cent, compared to 48 per cent in May 2017.

Similarly, the number of people with "some confidence" in the press went down from 39 to 33 per cent in the same period according to the Media Council of Kenya-funded survey.

The survey with a sampling error of +/- 2.16 per cent and a 95 per cent degree of confidence also showed an increase in the number of people with no confidence in newsrooms from only four per cent in May 2017 to ten per cent in March this year.

There was a slight change in the number of people with little confidence in the media from ten per cent to twelve per cent.

The survey also showed an increase in the percentage of Kenyans who believe the media was independent of government interference or influence.

According to the Media Council of Kenya-funded survey, the percentage of Kenyans who think the media is completely independent of government rose from 34 per cent in January 2017 to 43 per cent in March this year.

Respondents who thought the media was partly independent were 38 per cent in March this year falling from 45 per cent in January 2017.

Notably, there was an increase in those who felt the media was not independent at all from nine per cent in January last year to eleven per cent in March this year.

The number of Kenyans listening to the radio as a source of news declined in March this year to stand at 47 per cent from 53 per cent in May last year.

Radio news popularity, however, rose to 54 per cent during the weeklong shutdown of three television channels early this year.

Television viewership as a source of news, however, increased to stand at 41 per cent in March from 35 per cent in May last year, according to the Media Council of Kenya-funded survey.

Television news viewership, however, took a beating from the weeklong shutdown of three television channels, declining to 11 per cent.

65 per cent of those who watched television during the period three channels were shut down said they did so because their favorite station was off, with only seventeen per cent saying they did so because it was their favorite channel was still on.

Newspapers lost their sphere of influence in the news world to stand at one per cent, from three per cent in May last year.