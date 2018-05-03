Tanzania: Ten Tanzanian Sailors Get Shot in Arms

TEN sailors aged between 10 and 15 years, who have been selected to represent Tanzania at the 16th edition of African Optimist Championships, have received massive support from Vodacom Tanzania.

The mobile phone company has announced that it will sponsor the Tanzania sailors for them to smoothly compete at the annual event slated for Maputo, Mozambique, from July 16th to 23rd, this year.

Two of the young sailors who have been training at the Msasani Bay from the Dar es Salaam Yacht Club, have already participated in the previous African Championships under the patronage of Tanzania Sailing Association to whom Tanzania Optimist Dingy Association (TODA) expresses its thanks.

Optimist sailing is specifically for younger sailors between the ages of 7-15 years and the competition is organised in conjunction with the International Optimist Dinghy Association (IODA).

TODA representative Nelly Coelho encouraged the development of the African Championships to improve African sailing and whilst the World Championships remain the focal point of the year, Continental Championships, including the African Championships form a very important part of the racing calendar.

Director of M-Commerce at Vodacom Tanzania Plc, Ashutosh Tiwary, said that "Vodacom understands the importance of sports, which begins with grooming the youth, encouraging a culture of sports at all levels starting from young age and hence, bring about a healthy, Fit and Vibrant Tanzanians through participation in sports'.

"At Vodacom, we are deliberately investing in building and nurturing a critical mass of sports talent across the country to compete in national and global arena, while growing sports as an industry and fostering it to become a large scale employer of youth," he said while citing an example of the ongoing Vodacom Premier League.