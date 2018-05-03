Tanzania: A Third of Meru Pupils Illiterate - Survey

Arusha — At least 28 per cent of primary school pupils in Meru District, Arusha Region have been found to be illiterate despite their regular attendance at learning institutions.

A recent survey indicated that nearly a third of those attending classes could hardly read, write properly or do elementary arithmetic or computation.

The situation has been compounded by a shortage of teachers, whereby it was found that there was only one teacher for 44 pupils.

The survey commissioned by Twaweza through an Arusha-based non-governmental organisation called Cedesota spoke of mass failures in school examinations.

"The situation is not encouraging at all. Many primary school leavers are illiterate," lamented Jackson Muro, the director of the Netherlands-supported NGO.

On the factors contributing to the poor performance of the young learners in government-owned primary schools include long distance from homes to the schools and limited classrooms.

Failure by the school managements to provide afternoon meals have forced the hungry pupils to skip lessons in search of bites in the vicinity or rush home for meals.

Primary schools in Meru, the densely populated district in Arusha region, are also short of text books. The survey found out up to 30 pupils shared one book. The district has over 100 primary schools.

Speaking during the official launch of the report after the exercise, Twaweza coordinator in the northern zone regions Faraji Swai called for close collaboration between various stakeholders in tackling problems inhibiting the education sector.

The district education officer Angela Urassa said measures would soon be taken by the concerned authorities to address the challenges facing the school.

"One of the proposed measures is to deploy secondary school teachers to teach in the primary schools", she pointed out.