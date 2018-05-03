Ethiopia: PM Office Term Limit - Imputes to Democratization

Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed recently stated his proposal to amend the Constitution and limit the tenure of the Prime Minister to two five years terms. This, as to a political analyst and politician, would add inputes to the country's democratization process.

The Premier said that the term limit is needed to ensure smooth power transfer, strengthen democratic system and fight corruption.

According to the parliamentary political system Ethiopia follows, the real power is vested in the hands of Premier than the President, who has largely ceremonial powers. Unlike the constitutional two term limit on the President's tenure, the tenure of the Prime Minister while powerful is constitutionally unlimited.

Despite the fact that the idea has come to the forward at party level years ago, the new Premier has pressed on the need for constitutional amendment.

This is an agenda the Ethiopian Democratic Party (EDP) has been fighting for several years, Party President Dr. Chane Kebede tells The Ethiopian Herald. "It is a great move that would respond to our call for political change," he adds.

Chane says that the ruling party has been reforming and inclining itself to liberal thoughts and politics of diversity. Shortly after assuming office, Dr. Abiy has decided that the tenure of the Premier should be limited to ten years in a two term office.

The move could facilitate the flourishing of democratic institutions, Dr Chane adds.

"I can say that this decision would significantly consolidate the country's democratization process," he says adding: "the Prime Minister's speech reflects the desires of all political parties. And EDP favorably sees this political decision."

Thus, given its importance, this measure should be trickled down to the succeeding echelons, where ministerial positions and administrative institutions have to set limited positions, Dr. Chane states adding that this would be a remedy to address political corruption and nepotism.

"As a political expert, I can see that there is always worry in the minds of analysts," he says. Thus from this point of view and based on the culture of EPRDF, the specter here is, either this could remain rhetoric intended to cool down the popular movements or a real commitment to widen up the political space, Dr. Chane poses question.

There is a room for constitutional amendments in the FDRE constitution, either to add or cancel articles, says Legal and Constitutional analyst Zephaniah Alemu.

Article 104 of the constitution reads: "Any proposal for constitutional amendment, if supported by two-thirds majority vote in the House of Peoples' Representatives, or by a two-thirds majority vote in the House of the Federation or when one-third of the State Councils of the member States of the Federation, by a majority vote in each Council have supported it, shall be submitted for discussion and decision to the general public and to those whom the amendment of the Constitution concerns.

The government believes that measures should be taken to amend the constitution when found necessary in the eyes of the public, and this is a cornerstone for democracy, says Zephaniah, before adding that power should also be limited.

"I can say that democracy is thriving within the (ruling) party and within the government, which helps ensure accountability and transparency," the Analyst indicates.

Dr. Chane, for his part boldly underlines that the Prime Minister should see through the initiative's implementation.

He points out that political parties, civic societies, figurative individuals and the general public should participate in the amendment process, while the ruling party should put its political manifesto in line with the amendment.

The ruling party (EPRDF) should revise its administrative code, and secondly, the constitution has to put imperative articles in conformity with the new amendment, according to Dr. Chane.

As for Zephaniah, the country has vibrant constitution that can resolve all public demands; and what is expected from the government is to execute its commitments, and for the pertinent bodies to act in accordance with the principles of the constitution.

While government's commitment is the key factor in the democratization of any country, the process also demands and needs popular support.