3 May 2018

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: Official Start of Tunisian Rating Agency « PBR Rating » Activity

Tunis/Tunisia — The official start of the activity of the Tunisian rating agency "PBR Rating" was announced Thursday in Tunis, during the signing of a sponsorship agreement between the Tunisian professional association of banks and financial institutions and this agency.

It will initially operate in Tunisia, before covering the rest of North Africa, as of September, starting with Cairo and Casablanca.

PBR Rating was born from the initiative of a group of Tunisian financial, economic and legal experts, who since 2008 have been working on the roll-out of the financial rating activity in Tunisia by local actors.

