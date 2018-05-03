Tunisia: Sousse-Tourism - 36 Percent Growth of Tourist Arrivals and 46 Percent of Overnight Stays

Sousse/Tunisia — The tourism indicators in Sousse-Kantaoui are clearly growing, says Regional Tourism Commissioner, Bassem Ouertani, on Wednesday at the meeting of the Regional Tourism Council. The number of arrivals recorded from January 1 to April 20, 2018, reached 243,182 tourists, against 178,656 during the same period of 2017, i.e. an increase of 36%.

Similarly, the number of overnight stays increased by 42% from 471,118 overnight stays to 669,085.

Local tourism ranks first in terms of arrivals (134,136) and overnight stays (229,713). The Algerian market ranks second, with 44,586 tourists (+ 72% compared to January-April 2017).

The regional commissioner underlines the remarkable return of traditional markets, such as the German market with 10,634 arrivals jumping by 106% and French with 10,406 arrivals (+ 90%).

The number of Russian tourists increased from 918 to 2806, an increase of 203%.

The tourist season in Sousse-Kantaoui will experience the gradual return of the Dutch, Belgian, Polish and Czech markets, says Ouertani, pointing out that the number of German tourists will reach 100 thousand this year, in reference to the forecasts of the TUI tour operator.