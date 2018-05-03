3 May 2018

Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Premier Abiy Arrives in Khartoum

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed arrived today in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, for a two-day official visit to the country.

Prime Minister Abiy, who arrived in Kahrtoum this evening, accorded a warm welcome from Sudanese President Omar Hassan Al Bashir and Ethiopian Community residing in Sudan.

Premier Abiy expected to confer with Sudanese President Omar Hassan Al Bashir on multiple issues of bilateral and regional concerns.

The two-day visit is intended at further boosting up the long-standing bilateral relations between Ethiopia and Sudan.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has paid his first visit abroad to Djibouti last week since he took office.

