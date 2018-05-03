Ethiopia: President Mulatu Receives His Israeli Counterpart

President Mulatu Teshome conferred with visiting Israeli President Reuven Rivlin today.

The two leaders discussed on bilateral relations and means of enhancing them, and took up regional and international issues of common concern.

At a joint press conference delivered to journalists, President Mulatu said "We have discussed on a wide range of issues, from development cooperation to security issue in the region."

The President added that Ethiopia and Israel share a deeply rooted history and culture. Their relations dated 3,000 years back when Queen Sheba went to Jerusalem to meet King Solomon.

The President noted that the visit of the Israeli President was an expression of a personal commitment by President Rivlin to expand cooperation.

The President also stressed the utmost need to move the relationship to a better level, especially through the expansion of trade and investment relations between the two countries.

Ethiopia is willing to strengthen its relations in all fields, especially in science, technology and agriculture, he said.

Israeli President, Reuven Rivlin stressed on his part the significance his country has attached to relations with Ethiopia.

He noted that "We are here to deepen our relationship and invest in a better future."

President Rivlin arrived in Addis Ababa yesterday for the first-ever state visit by an Israeli President to Ethiopia.

It was recalled that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in July 2016, became the first Israeli Premier to visit Ethiopia.