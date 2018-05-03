2 May 2018

Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: President Mulatu Receives His Israeli Counterpart

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Mulatu Teshome conferred with visiting Israeli President Reuven Rivlin today.

The two leaders discussed on bilateral relations and means of enhancing them, and took up regional and international issues of common concern.

At a joint press conference delivered to journalists, President Mulatu said "We have discussed on a wide range of issues, from development cooperation to security issue in the region."

The President added that Ethiopia and Israel share a deeply rooted history and culture. Their relations dated 3,000 years back when Queen Sheba went to Jerusalem to meet King Solomon.

The President noted that the visit of the Israeli President was an expression of a personal commitment by President Rivlin to expand cooperation.

The President also stressed the utmost need to move the relationship to a better level, especially through the expansion of trade and investment relations between the two countries.

Ethiopia is willing to strengthen its relations in all fields, especially in science, technology and agriculture, he said.

Israeli President, Reuven Rivlin stressed on his part the significance his country has attached to relations with Ethiopia.

He noted that "We are here to deepen our relationship and invest in a better future."

President Rivlin arrived in Addis Ababa yesterday for the first-ever state visit by an Israeli President to Ethiopia.

It was recalled that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in July 2016, became the first Israeli Premier to visit Ethiopia.

Ethiopia

What's Behind Visit of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights?

Recently, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein visited Ethiopia at the government's invitation.… Read more »

Read the original article on ENA.

Copyright © 2018 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.