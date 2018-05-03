Liberia: Marion Subah Underscores Importance of Lab in Medical Field

Mrs. Marion Subah, Chief of Party (CoP) of Maternal and Child Survival Program/Human Resources for Health (MCSP/HRH), on Tuesday underscored the importance of doing laboratory tests before a nurse or a doctor can prescribe the necessary medication for a patient.

Mrs. Subah spoke on Tuesday at a brief, but well-arranged handover ceremony of assorted items to the leadership of Liberia Association of Medical Laboratory Technologists (LAMLT) in Monrovia.

She said medical laboratory testing plays a crucial role in the detection, diagnosis and treatment of any disease in patients.

"Laboratory tests help determine the presence, extent or absence of disease and monitor the effectiveness of treatment, because scientists analyze test results and relay them to physicians," Mrs. Subah said.

According to her, the objective of data provided by laboratory medicine underpins clinical practice in the areas of diagnosis, prognosis, and therapy.

Items handed over to the LAMLT included a brand new set of desktop computers, office furniture, printers, stationery and internet modem. They will allow laboratory technicians in training do their standardized exams and research work so that their patients will receive quality healthcare.

The items were presented to LAMLT by MCSP/HRH project through the support of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), costing a little over US$4000.

Mrs. Subah expressed her gratitude to partners, because of the improvement on laboratory technicians and midwifery.

She then described the items as "tools for the laboratory trade."

Jhpiego, an international not-for-profit organization's senior laboratory technical advisor, Michael Mukiibi, reaffirmed the entity's commitment to working with students attending the three medical laboratory schools in the country.

Mukiibi called on LAMLT to maintain the items by using them for the intended purpose to strengthen the student capacities.

LAMLT president Emmanuel T. Cooper commended Mrs. Subah and her team for the gesture, promising to maintain and use them for the intended purpose.

For 40 years and in over 155 countries, Jhpiego has worked with health experts, and government and community leaders to provide high-quality healthcare thousands of people.

As of the laboratory test, Mrs. Subah said it allows the doctor or a nurse to properly diagnose a patient's medical history, "because our mentors taught us the importance of using the lab to make diagnoses based on informed information for patients."

MCSP/HRH is a consortium of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) led by Jhiepgo, an international, non-profit health organization affiliated with the Johns Hopkins University in the United States.