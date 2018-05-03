Liberia: Plantain Shortage Likely to Hit Liberia

Shortage of plantain is likely to hit Liberia, due to the growing demand of plantain in the neighboring Republic of Ivory Coast, the Daily Observer has learned.

Report reaching the Daily Observer Nimba Desk said the demand for plantain in the Ivory Coast is growing daily, leaving most plantain farmers along the borderline to switch to the Ivorian market to obtain higher prices.

Samson Gonpue, a plantain farmer told the Observer that Ivorian plantain buyers are currently along bordering towns in search of plantain and are buying at prices higher than the local market price.

He said truck load of plantains can be seen headed to the border, for possible export into Ivory Coast.

Truck loaded with plantain

"Hundreds of motorcycles stacked with bags of plantain are taken daily to border crossing points," said Gonpue.

"Even though, there are good prices in the Ivory Coast, but our network is frustrating, so where the people find good price or market they will carry their produce there," said Augustine Donmen, a farmer.

"I harvested huge quantities of plantain this season, waiting for buyers from Monrovia, but all the plantain got spoiled on the road, so we are not to be blamed," another farmer declared.

Nimba is one of the chief suppliers of plantain to the Liberian market, but the movement of plantain from the interior part of the county to the city has dropped drastically, recently.

What led to the high demand for plantain in the Ivory Coast is yet to be established, but unconfirmed report suggest that some factories in the Ivory Coast are using plantain to produce medicines and also for local consumption.

The demand continues to grow and, with better prices in the Ivory Coast, it will drive farmers to switch to the Ivorian market, a development that is likely to create shortage of plantain in local markets.