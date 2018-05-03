Liberia: Nimley Ends BBL Regular Season, Hopeful of Better Performance in Playoffs

Liberia's UK based Saah Nimley has ended the 2017/18 British Basketball League (BBL) regular season with Newcastle Eagles finishing as the 3rd top-seeded team in the BBL Championship, according to a report on its website.

Nimley's Eagles finished in the position after conceding 11 defeats out of 33 games.

The BBL season, (31st campaign), ended on April 29 with Leicester Riders becoming the regular season champions for the third time in succession, winning 104-75 against Plymouth Raiders at the Plymouth Pavilions on 8 April 2018.

However, Nimley continued his individual brilliance after featuring for the Eagles in all 33 games. Nimely, who started 32 of the 33 league games, scored 587 points, making him the Eagles' second top regular-season scorer and third scorer in the just ended BBL regular season.

Nimley's teammate, Jaysean Paige who is a tip for the league's MVP, scored 701 points and is followed by Tony Hicks with 603 points, according to the website.

The 25-year-old Liberian point guard also recorded 178 assists, highest on his team and fourth in the league, 106 rebounds, and 55 steals.

He averaged 17.79 PPG, dropping 3.7 behind his best average so far. Nimley's best average so far was in 2015 during the final season in college basketball with Charleston Southern when he was named Big South Player of the year.

In a brief telephone interview with the Daily Observer, Nimley said it was a good season, although he did not play to his best. "I think it was good. I don't think I played my best but a lot of good moments throughout the year as a team and individually," he said.

Nimley also made an appearance on the leaderboard and was ranked first among three points scoring leaders. He scored 111 three points and was ranked 6th among Average Points leaders, 4th among Free Throw Made leaders and 4th among Average Fouls On. He has also been list among 15 contenders for the league's MVP.

He said his mind is now focused on the playoffs that will kickoff this weekend. "Now just looking forward to playing well in the playoffs," he said.

Newcastle Eagles will face Bristol Flyers at the Sport Central on Friday.

The post-season play-offs usually take place in April, featuring the top eight ranked teams from the championship's regular season to compete in a knockout tournament. Teams are seeded depending on their final positioning in the championship standings.

Both the quarter-finals and the succeeding semi-finals are played over a two-game series (home & away) with the higher seed having a choice of home advantage in either the 1st or 2nd leg - an aggregated score over the two games will determine which team will advance to the next stage.