Liberia: VP, First Lady to Launch Massive Clean-Up At Executive Mansion May 4

Flashback: Frst Lady Weah with Mayor Koijee and GSA Director Mary Broh during a recent clean up campaign in Monrovia

Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor and First Lady Clar Weah are scheduled to lead a massive clean-up campaign on the grounds of the Executive Mansion on Friday, May 4, 2018 beginning at 7am.

The chief launcher will be First Lady Clar Weah while President George Manneh Weah and Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor will also be in attendance, along with an array of other government officials.

According to a press release from the National Housing Authority, the campaign is being organized under the umbrella of the Executive Mansion Ground Collaborating Entities, and will bring together 11 government entities, including the ministries of State for Presidential Affairs and Internal Affairs, to carry out a major clean-up of the grounds of the Executive Mansion and its surrounding areas.

Others are the National Housing Authority, (NHA), the Liberia Institute of Statistics and Geo-Information Services (LISGIS), the Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE), the Liberia Intellectual Property Organization, (LIPO), Liberia National Commission on Small Arms (LiNCSA), Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC), Executive Protection Service, (EPS), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Liberia Copyright Authority, (LCA), and the National Authorizing Office (NAO/MFDP), all of which are headquartered on the grounds of the Executive Mansion.

According to the release, the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) and the General Services Agency (GSA) will also be in attendance to provide cleanup materials for the whole 8am-2pm affair on Friday, May 4.

"The Vice President and First Lady are expected to arrive at the site as early as 7am in their proper cleanup gears to join the party," the release quoted NHA's Managing Director Duannah Siryon, the originator of the group. "Their involvement will demonstrate to Liberians that the government's 'pro-poor agenda' involves the participation of everyone, including our leaders who, despite their hectic activities, find time to get involved in events that meant to promote the country."

The ministries and agencies located at the Executive Mansion's grounds decided to work together to give a facelift to the environment that they operate from, the release added. It said the exercise would be held quarterly.

"A cleaner environment shows that we are aware of the importance of ensuring safety for all of us who work and spend our days at various sites in the compound. The campaign is organized to encourage every worker to remember that in addition, a clean and healthy environment lowers stress and our overall sense of well-being and also contributes to a positive outlook on life and provides the necessary strength to work in the various agencies and ministries in doing the people's work," the release said.

The Friday's program will begin at 7am, with brief speeches to lead the campaigners into the job assigned for the day. The Armed Forces of Liberia's (AFL) matching band is scheduled to be in attendance, to entertain the workers, along with the support of the Liberia National Police (LNP)and the Ministry of Public Works, the release concluded.