Tanzania: MPs Call for Public, Private Schools Cooperation

A SECTION of legislators, yesterday, appealed for teamwork between public and private schools, a move they thought could improve quality of education in the country. Debating proposed budget for the Ministry of Education, Science Technology and Vocational Training, the MPs criticised the state of competitiveness between the two key players.

They argued that instead of seeing private and public schools as competitors, the two need to cooperate because they have a common goal -- to educate the nation. "On the issue of education, let's remove differences and make private and public schools cooperate... let them come together and join their strengths to improve education system," said Mr James Mbatia (Vunjo- NCCR-Mageuzi).

Chemba lawmaker, Juma Nkamia (CCM) concurred that since the private schools also educate Tanzanians, they should not be seen as competitors, advising the government to have regular consultations with private schools in seeking advice to up quality of education. Mr Nkamia credited the contribution of the private schools in producing students who join higher learning institutions.

"All these are our schools whether private or public, and they have the role of offering education to our children," noted Biharamulo West MP, Oscar Rwegasira Mukasa. In line with those remarks, he quickly raised concern over a situation whereby private schools have been independently introducing their own pass marks for pupils and students to cross to higher classes.

"It's better that the government looks at this situation and introduces a common scale to be applied in all schools, instead of letting each school decides for its own," he said. On the other hand, Ms Catherine Ruge (Special Seats-CHADEMA) spoke of the involvement of female students in science subject, saying it was not yet encouraging as the country heads to an industrial economy.

She pushed for increased number of the latter in the science field, saying building industry-driven economy needs more women joining tertiary education. But, Bumbwini lawmaker Muhammed Amour Muhammed (CUF), pointed out that in order to raise students performance in science subjects more investment is required on laboratory equipment. "We cannot teach science without equipment... the government should find a way of improving the laboratories because the industries would rely on science," Mr Muhammed advised.