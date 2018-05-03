Liberia: Convicted Teahjay's Continued Membership of Senate Impugns Its Integrity

Open Letter to the Liberian Senate

Dear Honorable Members of the Senate,

The working committee of the Dugbe River Union (DRU), in collaboration with the Concerned Citizens of Sinoe County, hereby requests the Liberian Senate to probe the conviction of Sinoe County Senator J. Milton Teahjay.

We are making this request for the reason that Senator Teahjay was adjudicated guilty from two trials including a criminal one. He was fined US$500,000 by the 14th Judicial Circuit Court of River Cess County from a criminal conviction. The judgment and payment of the fine set the stage for the Senate to set up a special committee to investigate his conviction.

Conviction is a verdict that usually results when a court of law finds a defendant guilty of a crime. There is no doubt about the criminal conviction of Senator Teahjay, and that is why it is critical for the Senate to initiate a legislative investigation of the Sinoe County Senator. There is a recent precedence in the House of Representatives for such a legislative action.

Aside from the 14th Judicial Court's conviction, the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), which was created by an act of legislation as an independent body, indicted and adjudged Senator Teahjay guilty of malfeasance when he was superintendent of Sinoe County. He abused his power by circumventing the Public Procurement Concession Commission (PCPP) and converted the County's Development Fund into his personal use.

It is ethically prudent for the Liberian Senate not to allow a convict to continue to serve as a senator as this impugns the character of the entire body. It is troubling for Senator Teahjay to continue to represent the people of Sinoe County as they are victimized by his schemes.

The LACC's and the 14th Judicial Circuit Court's convictions are testaments that Mr. Teahjay is ethically unfit to continue to serve as a senator. Our call represents the wishes of majority of citizens of Sinoe County, who are the victims of Senator Teahjay's actions. When former Speaker Alex Tyler was accused of fraud he was investigated by the House of Representatives.

The outcome was his removal from the speaker-ship prior to litigation. In comparison, Tyler was not convicted by a court of law; but the House of Representatives took the appropriate action to preserve the integrity of the body.

Here we have two conclusive litigation and convictions involving the Sinoe County senator. Hence, it could not be more convincing and crystal clearer for the Liberian Senate to follow the footsteps of the Lower House. A Speaker, who is the head of the first branch of the government, was investigated by his colleagues and stripped of his title based on allegations.

For this reason, we believe you also recognize just how Teahjay's continued membership of this august body impugns its integrity. We are, therefore, respectfully asking you to probe the criminal conviction of Senator Teahjay for appropriate and applicable legislative action in the interest of the people of Sinoe County. This will safeguard the image of the Liberian senate.

Truly yours,

Aaron Manneh

Secretary General

Dugbe River Union and the Concerned Citizens of Sinoe County