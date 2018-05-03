3 May 2018

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: CIC Denies Feud With Kizzy Beef

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Robin Dopoe

CIC has dismissed rumors of feuding with Kizzy W, his former record mate at SOG.

The rapper, who was speaking out for the first time on the issue, described rumors of a beef with Kizzy W as "fake."

CIC added that the whole beef story is a makeup that people try to pin on them and that does not exist because he and Kizzy W are good friends.

"I got no beef with anybody. Whatsoever I say to offend you in any way, and you take it differently, that is your business.

People think I have a beef with Kizzy W and if they think so, that's left with them. I see him as a brother, although he is no longer with us at SOG. When I see him, we talk and we are cool. No bad feelings exist between us as has been speculated," CIC said.

The beef, according to rumors, started after Kizzy W left SOG record. It later intensified after both artists clashed over who is the best between Jaredo and CJay--a situation that has not been settled yet.

"I'm a very peaceful and humble person, and regardless of who I'm today, I'm still that person I used to be who hates beef," he said. "Whosoever decides to bad mouth me, I don't have time to respond to negative comments."

On a future collaboration between the two, CIC said he doesn't think so and cannot guarantee if it will ever happen, although they are friends.

"I do not think there will be a future collaboration. I don't think so, but it's left with the management team to decide," CIC added.

In a related development, the rapper has dropped the video for his two bangers "Hello" and "Itchy Ritchy." The two video, since its release, has received positive reviews for its quality and lines, which go directly with the music lyrics.

Liberia

Plantain Shortage Likely to Hit Liberia

Shortage of plantain is likely to hit Liberia, due to the growing demand of plantain in the neighboring Republic of… Read more »

Read the original article on Observer.

Copyright © 2018 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.