3 May 2018

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: President Weah Receives Irish Ambassador

President George Manneh Weah has received in audience Catherine Campbell, Ambassador of Ireland to Liberia, an Executive Mansion release has said.

According to the release, the Irish Envoy was accompanied by Ms. Fionnuala Gilsenan, Director of Africa Development of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

The President received Amb. Campbell on Wednesday, May 2, when she paid a courtesy visit at his Foreign Ministry's Office in Monrovia where they discussed major development issues between Liberia and the Ireland.

The meeting was characterized by mutual exchange of ideas and cooperation between both countries and peoples.

Amb. Campbell was accompanied to President Weah's Office by the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Nathaniel McGill.

